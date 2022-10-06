JCSD Capital LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

JCSD Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for approximately 3.0% of JCSD Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.61. 24,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,079. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $64.71 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

