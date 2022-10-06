JCSD Capital LLC Sells 2,003 Shares of Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK)

JCSD Capital LLC decreased its position in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Southern States Bancshares accounts for about 3.9% of JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. JCSD Capital LLC owned 1.72% of Southern States Bancshares worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSBK. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 353.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 157,987 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 127,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 407,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

SSBK stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.24. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61. The company has a market cap of $236.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.02.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern States Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Southern States Bancshares Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Featured Articles

