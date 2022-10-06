JCSD Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 94,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,893 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Paya Trading Down 2.4 %

PAYA stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $6.03. 7,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,681. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $796.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Paya to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

