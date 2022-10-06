JCSD Capital LLC Buys New Shares in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $210,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OceanFirst Financial

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of OCFC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.59. 15,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,118. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.79.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 25.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 48.49%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

