Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $201.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,457 shares of company stock worth $10,184,438 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $136.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -160.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.18.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $932.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.