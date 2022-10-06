James Tsiolis Purchases 3,125,000 Shares of Netlinkz Limited (ASX:NET) Stock

Netlinkz Limited (ASX:NET – Get Rating) insider James Tsiolis purchased 3,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($34,965.03).

Netlinkz Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Netlinkz alerts:

About Netlinkz

(Get Rating)

Read More

Netlinkz Limited provides network solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers Virtual Secure Network technology, an enterprise-grade intelligent networking solution that allows enterprises to manage the connectivity of its hybrid and mobile workforce, multi-cloud deployments, and offices.

Receive News & Ratings for Netlinkz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlinkz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.