James Tsiolis Purchases 3,125,000 Shares of Netlinkz Limited (ASX:NET) Stock

Netlinkz Limited (ASX:NET – Get Rating) insider James Tsiolis purchased 3,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($34,965.03).
Netlinkz Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
About Netlinkz
