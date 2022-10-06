Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $107.76 and a 12-month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 213,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

