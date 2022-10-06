Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $269,000 in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVV. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $55,059,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $24,781,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 534,792 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,965,000 after buying an additional 521,738 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 328,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.00 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 202.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VVV. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.