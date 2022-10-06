Jackson Square Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

NYSE BAC opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $256.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

