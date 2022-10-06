Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Up 8.5% in September

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

Shares of ISUZY stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.31%.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

