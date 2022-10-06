IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Shares Up 4%

IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.82. 19,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 84,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ISO. SVB Leerink cut IsoPlexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut IsoPlexis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

IsoPlexis Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 10.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Insider Transactions at IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis ( NASDAQ:ISO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). IsoPlexis had a negative net margin of 535.02% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IsoPlexis Co. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard W. Rew II bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard W. Rew II acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Mackay acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 914,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,588.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,506 shares of company stock worth $128,406. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IsoPlexis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISO. Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,920,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IsoPlexis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 645,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 151,370 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IsoPlexis by 95.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 59,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IsoPlexis by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 32,114 shares in the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.