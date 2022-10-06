iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) is Mendel Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mendel Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 11.9% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 79.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 44,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,492,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.41. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

