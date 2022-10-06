iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Surience Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Surience Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $105.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,651. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

