iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) Stock Price Down 1.9%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.49 and last traded at C$15.72. Approximately 935,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 433,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.02.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.98.

