iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 74,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.18. 4,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,263. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

