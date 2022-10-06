iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 34,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 238,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 606.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 115.2% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,415. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.44 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.09.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.