iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 34,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 238,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 606.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 115.2% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,415. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.44 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.09.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
