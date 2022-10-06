iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $231.63. 100,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,277. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

