iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Increased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after buying an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after buying an additional 319,268 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,237,000 after buying an additional 281,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,500,000 after buying an additional 36,185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.62. 31,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,701. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

