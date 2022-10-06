iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Lowered by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,272 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $68,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,067 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,673,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after buying an additional 962,918 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after buying an additional 689,882 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.53. 65,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,384. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

