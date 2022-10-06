iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Boosted by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 346,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,065,000 after purchasing an additional 285,027 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 100,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,360,000 after purchasing an additional 52,904 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,231,264. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.51.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

