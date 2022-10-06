iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after purchasing an additional 873,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,822,000 after purchasing an additional 161,764 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $222.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

