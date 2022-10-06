iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,178,000 after acquiring an additional 57,897 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,913,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,610,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,646,000 after buying an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.92. The company had a trading volume of 199,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,874. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

