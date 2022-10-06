iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 77,558 shares.The stock last traded at $50.87 and had previously closed at $50.91.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4,243.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 208,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 203,710 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 142,441 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,266,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 263.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 90,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 65,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,509.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58,863 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

