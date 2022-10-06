iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Boosted by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 11.6% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,434,000 after buying an additional 161,453 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,623,000 after acquiring an additional 90,344 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,766,000 after acquiring an additional 136,311 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.94. 1,252,647 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.12. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

