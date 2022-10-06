iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) Stock Price Up 1.8%

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV – Get Rating) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$35.82 and last traded at C$35.73. Approximately 1,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.09.

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.23.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.