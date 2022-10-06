iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS) Trading 4.6% Higher

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.68 and last traded at $43.67. 7,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 29,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.02.
