iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 3.3% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,336. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day moving average is $97.65.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.