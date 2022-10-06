iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA) Trading 0.6% Higher

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.64 and last traded at $43.53. 93,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 71,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.