iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA) Trading 0.6% Higher

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.64 and last traded at $43.53. 93,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 71,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.