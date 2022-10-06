iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EAGG. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $55.53.

