iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,478 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $96.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,189,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.38 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

