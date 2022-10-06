iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Acquired by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,854 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises 1.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 981.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $174,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.69. 106,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,864. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $74.28.

