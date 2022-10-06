iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,430 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 717,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 257.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.24. 14,000,171 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

