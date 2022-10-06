iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Decreased by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.2% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980,189 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $438,323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $55.24 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84.

