iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for 1.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $719,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,679. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

