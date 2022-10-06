iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Stake Reduced by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,638 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.09. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

