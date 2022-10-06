iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,355,000 after acquiring an additional 196,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,158,000 after acquiring an additional 376,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,680,000 after acquiring an additional 142,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $122.56. 92,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,935. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $164.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.98.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

