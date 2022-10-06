Ironveld (LON:IRON) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Ironveld shares last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00), with a volume of 25,604,500 shares traded.

Ironveld Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of £7.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.57.

About Ironveld

(Get Rating)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Caerphilly, the United Kingdom.

