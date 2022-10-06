IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMIT. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 105,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 41,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 113.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,853,000.

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Performance

MMIT stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $23.58. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,078. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42.

