Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Position Cut by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 1.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYF. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 137.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RYF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.13. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,030. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.