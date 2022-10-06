Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.9% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RSP stock opened at $134.86 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.08 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.28.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
