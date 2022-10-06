Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Stake Raised by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TAN traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.82. 33,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,815. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $55.54 and a one year high of $101.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

