Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:IQI opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $13.80.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
