Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:IQI opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

