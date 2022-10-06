Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,808,000 after acquiring an additional 626,172 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $280.83. 2,816,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,964,512. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $267.10 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

