Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,715 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 0.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 897,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 506.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 470,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 392,505 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 226,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 113,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 43,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.