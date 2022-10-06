Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 65,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.89. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,150. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99.

