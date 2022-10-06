Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0418 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
