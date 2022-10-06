Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0418 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 48,271 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

