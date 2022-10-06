Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.
Intuit Stock Performance
INTU opened at $413.58 on Thursday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $439.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.56.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $544.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Intuit
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,422,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,015,000 after purchasing an additional 113,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,994,000 after purchasing an additional 129,898 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intuit by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
