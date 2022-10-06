Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $46.61

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.61 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.46). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.46), with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

Intercede Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £22.33 million and a PE ratio of 3,800.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.55.

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication – smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

