Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,559 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,656 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.9 %

Intel stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,864,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. The company has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

