Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $84.00. The stock had previously closed at $66.29, but opened at $63.18. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Integer shares last traded at $61.78, with a volume of 1,945 shares trading hands.

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,918,000 after purchasing an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 38.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,722,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,381,000 after purchasing an additional 762,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Integer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Integer by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

